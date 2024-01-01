Philippine pesos to Croatian kunas today

Convert PHP to HRK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = kn0.1213 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

PHP to HRK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

HRK
1 PHP to HRKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12560.1264
Low0.12130.1198
Average0.12340.1236
Change-3.14%1.00%
1 PHP to HRK stats

The performance of PHP to HRK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1256 and a 30 day low of 0.1213. This means the 30 day average was 0.1234. The change for PHP to HRK was -3.14.

The performance of PHP to HRK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1264 and a 90 day low of 0.1198. This means the 90 day average was 0.1236. The change for PHP to HRK was 1.00.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Croatian Kuna
1 PHP0.12134 HRK
5 PHP0.60668 HRK
10 PHP1.21336 HRK
20 PHP2.42672 HRK
50 PHP6.06680 HRK
100 PHP12.13360 HRK
250 PHP30.33400 HRK
500 PHP60.66800 HRK
1000 PHP121.33600 HRK
2000 PHP242.67200 HRK
5000 PHP606.68000 HRK
10000 PHP1,213.36000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Philippine Peso
1 HRK8.24155 PHP
5 HRK41.20775 PHP
10 HRK82.41550 PHP
20 HRK164.83100 PHP
50 HRK412.07750 PHP
100 HRK824.15500 PHP
250 HRK2,060.38750 PHP
500 HRK4,120.77500 PHP
1000 HRK8,241.55000 PHP
2000 HRK16,483.10000 PHP
5000 HRK41,207.75000 PHP
10000 HRK82,415.50000 PHP