₱1.000 PHP = GH¢0.2791 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:18
PHP to GHS conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

1 PHP to GHS Last 30 days Last 90 days
High0.28090.2826
Low0.27440.2531
Average0.27820.2737
Change-0.42%10.11%
1 PHP to GHS stats

The performance of PHP to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2809 and a 30 day low of 0.2744. This means the 30 day average was 0.2782. The change for PHP to GHS was -0.42.

The performance of PHP to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2826 and a 90 day low of 0.2531. This means the 90 day average was 0.2737. The change for PHP to GHS was 10.11.

1 USD11.381850.92611.50240.7705641379.24151.8457.1149
1 CAD0.72366810.6701871.087240.557632998.111109.8855.14882
1 EUR1.07981.4921211.62230.832071489.3163.9657.68267
1 AUD0.66560.9197590.6164110.512888918.022101.0684.73568

How to convert Philippine pesos to Ghanaian cedis

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to GHS rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PHP0.27906 GHS
5 PHP1.39530 GHS
10 PHP2.79060 GHS
20 PHP5.58120 GHS
50 PHP13.95300 GHS
100 PHP27.90600 GHS
250 PHP69.76500 GHS
500 PHP139.53000 GHS
1000 PHP279.06000 GHS
2000 PHP558.12000 GHS
5000 PHP1395.30000 GHS
10000 PHP2790.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Philippine Peso
1 GHS3.58346 PHP
5 GHS17.91730 PHP
10 GHS35.83460 PHP
20 GHS71.66920 PHP
50 GHS179.17300 PHP
100 GHS358.34600 PHP
250 GHS895.86500 PHP
500 GHS1791.73000 PHP
1000 GHS3583.46000 PHP
2000 GHS7166.92000 PHP
5000 GHS17917.30000 PHP
10000 GHS35834.60000 PHP