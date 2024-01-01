Convert GHS to PHP at the real exchange rate

5,000 Ghanaian cedis to Philippine pesos

5,000 ghs
20,336.80 php

GH¢1.000 GHS = ₱4.067 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:15
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURZARGBPSGDAUDINR
1 USD11.3650.93218.1080.7881.3521.50283.49
1 CAD0.73210.68213.2630.5770.9911.161.153
1 EUR1.0741.466119.4390.8461.4521.61389.63
1 ZAR0.0550.0750.05110.0440.0750.0834.611

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ghanaian cedis to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GHS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GHS to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ghanaian cedis

GHS to USD

GHS to CAD

GHS to EUR

GHS to ZAR

GHS to GBP

GHS to SGD

GHS to AUD

GHS to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Philippine Peso
1 GHS4.06736 PHP
5 GHS20.33680 PHP
10 GHS40.67360 PHP
20 GHS81.34720 PHP
50 GHS203.36800 PHP
100 GHS406.73600 PHP
250 GHS1,016.84000 PHP
500 GHS2,033.68000 PHP
1000 GHS4,067.36000 PHP
2000 GHS8,134.72000 PHP
5000 GHS20,336.80000 PHP
10000 GHS40,673.60000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Ghanaian Cedi
1 PHP0.24586 GHS
5 PHP1.22930 GHS
10 PHP2.45860 GHS
20 PHP4.91720 GHS
50 PHP12.29300 GHS
100 PHP24.58600 GHS
250 PHP61.46500 GHS
500 PHP122.93000 GHS
1000 PHP245.86000 GHS
2000 PHP491.72000 GHS
5000 PHP1,229.30000 GHS
10000 PHP2,458.60000 GHS