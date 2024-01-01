Philippine pesos to Algerian dinars today

Convert PHP to DZD at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = دج2.304 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:17
PHP to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 PHP to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.36622.3874
Low2.30212.2956
Average2.33462.3468
Change-2.34%0.30%
1 PHP to DZD stats

The performance of PHP to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3662 and a 30 day low of 2.3021. This means the 30 day average was 2.3346. The change for PHP to DZD was -2.34.

The performance of PHP to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3874 and a 90 day low of 2.2956. This means the 90 day average was 2.3468. The change for PHP to DZD was 0.30.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 PHP2.30433 DZD
5 PHP11.52165 DZD
10 PHP23.04330 DZD
20 PHP46.08660 DZD
50 PHP115.21650 DZD
100 PHP230.43300 DZD
250 PHP576.08250 DZD
500 PHP1,152.16500 DZD
1000 PHP2,304.33000 DZD
2000 PHP4,608.66000 DZD
5000 PHP11,521.65000 DZD
10000 PHP23,043.30000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 DZD0.43397 PHP
5 DZD2.16983 PHP
10 DZD4.33966 PHP
20 DZD8.67932 PHP
50 DZD21.69830 PHP
100 DZD43.39660 PHP
250 DZD108.49150 PHP
500 DZD216.98300 PHP
1000 DZD433.96600 PHP
2000 DZD867.93200 PHP
5000 DZD2,169.83000 PHP
10000 DZD4,339.66000 PHP