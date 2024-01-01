Philippine pesos to Czech korunas today

Convert PHP to CZK at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Kč0.4037 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:15
PHP to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

CZK
1 PHP to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40920.4092
Low0.39990.3975
Average0.40440.4027
Change0.96%1.03%
1 PHP to CZK stats

The performance of PHP to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4092 and a 30 day low of 0.3999. This means the 30 day average was 0.4044. The change for PHP to CZK was 0.96.

The performance of PHP to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4092 and a 90 day low of 0.3975. This means the 90 day average was 0.4027. The change for PHP to CZK was 1.03.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Philippine pesos to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Czech Republic Koruna
1 PHP0.40370 CZK
5 PHP2.01849 CZK
10 PHP4.03697 CZK
20 PHP8.07394 CZK
50 PHP20.18485 CZK
100 PHP40.36970 CZK
250 PHP100.92425 CZK
500 PHP201.84850 CZK
1000 PHP403.69700 CZK
2000 PHP807.39400 CZK
5000 PHP2,018.48500 CZK
10000 PHP4,036.97000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Philippine Peso
1 CZK2.47710 PHP
5 CZK12.38550 PHP
10 CZK24.77100 PHP
20 CZK49.54200 PHP
50 CZK123.85500 PHP
100 CZK247.71000 PHP
250 CZK619.27500 PHP
500 CZK1,238.55000 PHP
1000 CZK2,477.10000 PHP
2000 CZK4,954.20000 PHP
5000 CZK12,385.50000 PHP
10000 CZK24,771.00000 PHP