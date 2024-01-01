Philippine pesos to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert PHP to CVE at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Esc1.771 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:14
PHP to CVE conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

CVE
1 PHP to CVELast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.78911.7918
Low1.75861.7435
Average1.77251.7698
Change0.12%1.55%
1 PHP to CVE stats

The performance of PHP to CVE in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7891 and a 30 day low of 1.7586. This means the 30 day average was 1.7725. The change for PHP to CVE was 0.12.

The performance of PHP to CVE in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7918 and a 90 day low of 1.7435. This means the 90 day average was 1.7698. The change for PHP to CVE was 1.55.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.3820.9261.5020.7711,379.04151.8357.115
1 CAD0.72410.671.0870.558998.111109.8945.15
1 EUR1.081.49211.6230.8321,489.5163.9957.685
1 AUD0.6660.920.61610.513918.027101.0774.736

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 PHP1.77050 CVE
5 PHP8.85250 CVE
10 PHP17.70500 CVE
20 PHP35.41000 CVE
50 PHP88.52500 CVE
100 PHP177.05000 CVE
250 PHP442.62500 CVE
500 PHP885.25000 CVE
1000 PHP1,770.50000 CVE
2000 PHP3,541.00000 CVE
5000 PHP8,852.50000 CVE
10000 PHP17,705.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Philippine Peso
1 CVE0.56481 PHP
5 CVE2.82407 PHP
10 CVE5.64813 PHP
20 CVE11.29626 PHP
50 CVE28.24065 PHP
100 CVE56.48130 PHP
250 CVE141.20325 PHP
500 CVE282.40650 PHP
1000 CVE564.81300 PHP
2000 CVE1,129.62600 PHP
5000 CVE2,824.06500 PHP
10000 CVE5,648.13000 PHP