Philippine pesos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert PHP to BTN at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Nu.1.453 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:13
PHP to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BTN
1 PHP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.49621.5052
Low1.45301.4291
Average1.47501.4764
Change-2.56%1.41%
1 PHP to BTN stats

The performance of PHP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.4962 and a 30 day low of 1.4530. This means the 30 day average was 1.4750. The change for PHP to BTN was -2.56.

The performance of PHP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5052 and a 90 day low of 1.4291. This means the 90 day average was 1.4764. The change for PHP to BTN was 1.41.

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 PHP1.45296 BTN
5 PHP7.26480 BTN
10 PHP14.52960 BTN
20 PHP29.05920 BTN
50 PHP72.64800 BTN
100 PHP145.29600 BTN
250 PHP363.24000 BTN
500 PHP726.48000 BTN
1000 PHP1,452.96000 BTN
2000 PHP2,905.92000 BTN
5000 PHP7,264.80000 BTN
10000 PHP14,529.60000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Philippine Peso
1 BTN0.68825 PHP
5 BTN3.44124 PHP
10 BTN6.88248 PHP
20 BTN13.76496 PHP
50 BTN34.41240 PHP
100 BTN68.82480 PHP
250 BTN172.06200 PHP
500 BTN344.12400 PHP
1000 BTN688.24800 PHP
2000 BTN1,376.49600 PHP
5000 BTN3,441.24000 PHP
10000 BTN6,882.48000 PHP