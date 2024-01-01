Philippine pesos to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert PHP to BDT at the real exchange rate

₱1.000 PHP = Tk2.065 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:11
PHP to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 PHP to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.13822.1508
Low2.06542.0053
Average2.09992.0931
Change-3.13%2.82%
1 PHP to BDT stats

The performance of PHP to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1382 and a 30 day low of 2.0654. This means the 30 day average was 2.0999. The change for PHP to BDT was -3.13.

The performance of PHP to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1508 and a 90 day low of 2.0053. This means the 90 day average was 2.0931. The change for PHP to BDT was 2.82.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.381550.925751.501730.7704461379.06151.7757.11495
1 CAD0.72382510.6701151.086990.557668998.198109.8585.14998
1 EUR1.080151.4922811.622090.8322351489.59163.9457.68521
1 AUD0.66590.9199740.61648810.51304918.316101.0674.73785

Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PHP2.06541 BDT
5 PHP10.32705 BDT
10 PHP20.65410 BDT
20 PHP41.30820 BDT
50 PHP103.27050 BDT
100 PHP206.54100 BDT
250 PHP516.35250 BDT
500 PHP1032.70500 BDT
1000 PHP2065.41000 BDT
2000 PHP4130.82000 BDT
5000 PHP10327.05000 BDT
10000 PHP20654.10000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Philippine Peso
1 BDT0.48416 PHP
5 BDT2.42082 PHP
10 BDT4.84164 PHP
20 BDT9.68328 PHP
50 BDT24.20820 PHP
100 BDT48.41640 PHP
250 BDT121.04100 PHP
500 BDT242.08200 PHP
1000 BDT484.16400 PHP
2000 BDT968.32800 PHP
5000 BDT2420.82000 PHP
10000 BDT4841.64000 PHP