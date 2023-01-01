5 Kenyan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

Convert KES to TZS at the real exchange rate

5 kes
81.33 tzs

1.00000 KES = 16.26520 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:31
How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tanzanian Shilling
1 KES16.26520 TZS
5 KES81.32600 TZS
10 KES162.65200 TZS
20 KES325.30400 TZS
50 KES813.26000 TZS
100 KES1626.52000 TZS
250 KES4066.30000 TZS
500 KES8132.60000 TZS
1000 KES16265.20000 TZS
2000 KES32530.40000 TZS
5000 KES81326.00000 TZS
10000 KES162652.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Kenyan Shilling
1 TZS0.06148 KES
5 TZS0.30741 KES
10 TZS0.61481 KES
20 TZS1.22962 KES
50 TZS3.07405 KES
100 TZS6.14811 KES
250 TZS15.37027 KES
500 TZS30.74055 KES
1000 TZS61.48110 KES
2000 TZS122.96220 KES
5000 TZS307.40550 KES
10000 TZS614.81100 KES