20 Danish kroner to Vietnamese dongs

Convert DKK to VND at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = ₫3,678 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:34
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

DKK to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 DKK to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,693.74003,747.2100
Low3,632.67003,628.0400
Average3,658.26033,675.2593
Change0.35%-0.05%
View full history

1 DKK to VND stats

The performance of DKK to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,693.7400 and a 30 day low of 3,632.6700. This means the 30 day average was 3,658.2603. The change for DKK to VND was 0.35.

The performance of DKK to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,747.2100 and a 90 day low of 3,628.0400. This means the 90 day average was 3,675.2593. The change for DKK to VND was -0.05.

Track market ratesView DKK to VND chart

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.390.832300.2281.61811.79390.813
1 USD0.926110.5450.77277.951.49810.91884.075
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.360.1421.0357.973
1 GBP1.2021.29913.6931360.9321.94514.177109.175

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Vietnamese Dong
1 DKK3,678.37000 VND
5 DKK18,391.85000 VND
10 DKK36,783.70000 VND
20 DKK73,567.40000 VND
50 DKK183,918.50000 VND
100 DKK367,837.00000 VND
250 DKK919,592.50000 VND
500 DKK1,839,185.00000 VND
1000 DKK3,678,370.00000 VND
2000 DKK7,356,740.00000 VND
5000 DKK18,391,850.00000 VND
10000 DKK36,783,700.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Danish Krone
1000 VND0.27186 DKK
2000 VND0.54372 DKK
5000 VND1.35930 DKK
10000 VND2.71859 DKK
20000 VND5.43718 DKK
50000 VND13.59295 DKK
100000 VND27.18590 DKK
200000 VND54.37180 DKK
500000 VND135.92950 DKK
1000000 VND271.85900 DKK
2000000 VND543.71800 DKK
5000000 VND1,359.29500 DKK