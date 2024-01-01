10 thousand Danish kroner to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert DKK to FKP at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = £0.1115 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
DKK to FKP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

FKP
1 DKK to FKPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.11270.1155
Low0.11150.1115
Average0.11200.1130
Change-0.08%-1.40%
1 DKK to FKP stats

The performance of DKK to FKP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1127 and a 30 day low of 0.1115. This means the 30 day average was 0.1120. The change for DKK to FKP was -0.08.

The performance of DKK to FKP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1155 and a 90 day low of 0.1115. This means the 90 day average was 0.1130. The change for DKK to FKP was -1.40.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Falkland Islands Pound
1 DKK0.11151 FKP
5 DKK0.55757 FKP
10 DKK1.11513 FKP
20 DKK2.23026 FKP
50 DKK5.57565 FKP
100 DKK11.15130 FKP
250 DKK27.87825 FKP
500 DKK55.75650 FKP
1000 DKK111.51300 FKP
2000 DKK223.02600 FKP
5000 DKK557.56500 FKP
10000 DKK1,115.13000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Danish Krone
1 FKP8.96757 DKK
5 FKP44.83785 DKK
10 FKP89.67570 DKK
20 FKP179.35140 DKK
50 FKP448.37850 DKK
100 FKP896.75700 DKK
250 FKP2,241.89250 DKK
500 FKP4,483.78500 DKK
1000 FKP8,967.57000 DKK
2000 FKP17,935.14000 DKK
5000 FKP44,837.85000 DKK
10000 FKP89,675.70000 DKK