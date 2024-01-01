2,000 Danish kroner to Belize dollars

Convert DKK to BZD at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 DKK = BZ$0.2895 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
DKK to BZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BZD
1 DKK to BZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.30010.3001
Low0.28950.2891
Average0.29460.2952
Change-2.82%-0.44%
1 DKK to BZD stats

The performance of DKK to BZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3001 and a 30 day low of 0.2895. This means the 30 day average was 0.2946. The change for DKK to BZD was -2.82.

The performance of DKK to BZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3001 and a 90 day low of 0.2891. This means the 90 day average was 0.2952. The change for DKK to BZD was -0.44.

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.0811.3890.832300.0611.61611.890.782
1 USD0.926110.550.77277.951.49710.9384.093
1 SEK0.0880.09510.07326.3470.1421.0367.971
1 GBP1.2021.29813.6931360.7651.94314.186109.148

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Belize Dollar
1 DKK0.28952 BZD
5 DKK1.44758 BZD
10 DKK2.89515 BZD
20 DKK5.79030 BZD
50 DKK14.47575 BZD
100 DKK28.95150 BZD
250 DKK72.37875 BZD
500 DKK144.75750 BZD
1000 DKK289.51500 BZD
2000 DKK579.03000 BZD
5000 DKK1,447.57500 BZD
10000 DKK2,895.15000 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BZD3.45406 DKK
5 BZD17.27030 DKK
10 BZD34.54060 DKK
20 BZD69.08120 DKK
50 BZD172.70300 DKK
100 BZD345.40600 DKK
250 BZD863.51500 DKK
500 BZD1,727.03000 DKK
1000 BZD3,454.06000 DKK
2000 BZD6,908.12000 DKK
5000 BZD17,270.30000 DKK
10000 BZD34,540.60000 DKK