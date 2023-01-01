Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert CVE to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
45.91 myr

1.00000 CVE = 0.04591 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:02
1 EUR10.874351.085990.36631.49421.676550.964818.7263
1 GBP1.1437111.24195103.3521.708921.917481.1034521.4174
1 USD0.920950.805185183.21791.3761.543920.888517.245
1 INR0.01106610.009675630.012016610.01653490.01855280.01067680.207227

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CVE0.04591 MYR
5 CVE0.22954 MYR
10 CVE0.45907 MYR
20 CVE0.91814 MYR
50 CVE2.29536 MYR
100 CVE4.59072 MYR
250 CVE11.47680 MYR
500 CVE22.95360 MYR
1000 CVE45.90720 MYR
2000 CVE91.81440 MYR
5000 CVE229.53600 MYR
10000 CVE459.07200 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MYR21.78310 CVE
5 MYR108.91550 CVE
10 MYR217.83100 CVE
20 MYR435.66200 CVE
50 MYR1089.15500 CVE
100 MYR2178.31000 CVE
250 MYR5445.77500 CVE
500 MYR10891.55000 CVE
1000 MYR21783.10000 CVE
2000 MYR43566.20000 CVE
5000 MYR108915.50000 CVE
10000 MYR217831.00000 CVE