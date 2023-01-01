Cape Verdean escudos to Canadian dollars today

Convert CVE to CAD at the real exchange rate

1000 cve
13.47 cad

1.00000 CVE = 0.01347 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086290.39271.494451.676620.9649518.733
1 GBP1.1437711.24235103.3871.709291.917651.1036821.4261
1 USD0.920650.804926183.21921.375851.543570.8883517.2464
1 INR0.01106280.009672360.012016510.01653280.01854820.01067480.207241

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Canadian Dollar
1 CVE0.01347 CAD
5 CVE0.06736 CAD
10 CVE0.13472 CAD
20 CVE0.26943 CAD
50 CVE0.67358 CAD
100 CVE1.34716 CAD
250 CVE3.36790 CAD
500 CVE6.73580 CAD
1000 CVE13.47160 CAD
2000 CVE26.94320 CAD
5000 CVE67.35800 CAD
10000 CVE134.71600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 CAD74.23050 CVE
5 CAD371.15250 CVE
10 CAD742.30500 CVE
20 CAD1484.61000 CVE
50 CAD3711.52500 CVE
100 CAD7423.05000 CVE
250 CAD18557.62500 CVE
500 CAD37115.25000 CVE
1000 CAD74230.50000 CVE
2000 CAD148461.00000 CVE
5000 CAD371152.50000 CVE
10000 CAD742305.00000 CVE