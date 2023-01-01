Cape Verdean escudos to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert CVE to BTN at the real exchange rate

1,000 cve
814.82 btn

1.00000 CVE = 0.81482 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87431.086290.39271.494451.676620.9649518.733
1 GBP1.1437711.24235103.3871.709291.917651.1036821.4261
1 USD0.920650.804926183.21921.375851.543570.8883517.2464
1 INR0.01106280.009672360.012016510.01653280.01854820.01067480.207241

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudo

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 CVE0.81482 BTN
5 CVE4.07409 BTN
10 CVE8.14819 BTN
20 CVE16.29638 BTN
50 CVE40.74095 BTN
100 CVE81.48190 BTN
250 CVE203.70475 BTN
500 CVE407.40950 BTN
1000 CVE814.81900 BTN
2000 CVE1629.63800 BTN
5000 CVE4074.09500 BTN
10000 CVE8148.19000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 BTN1.22727 CVE
5 BTN6.13635 CVE
10 BTN12.27270 CVE
20 BTN24.54540 CVE
50 BTN61.36350 CVE
100 BTN122.72700 CVE
250 BTN306.81750 CVE
500 BTN613.63500 CVE
1000 BTN1227.27000 CVE
2000 BTN2454.54000 CVE
5000 BTN6136.35000 CVE
10000 BTN12272.70000 CVE