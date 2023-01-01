Rwandan Franc (RWF)
Currency name
Rwandan Franc
Currency symbol
R₣
RWF exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|GBP
|SGD
|AUD
|ZAR
|INR
|From RWF
|0.00081
|0.00074
|0.00111
|0.00065
|0.00109
|0.00125
|0.01485
|0.06747
|To RWF
|1233.40000
|1343.30000
|897.60600
|1535.71000
|916.65100
|800.66200
|67.35920
|14.82130
