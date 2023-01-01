Rwandan Franc (RWF)

Currency name

Rwandan Franc

R₣

RWF exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD GBP SGD AUD ZAR INR
From RWF0.00081 0.00074 0.00111 0.00065 0.00109 0.00125 0.01485 0.06747
To RWF1233.40000 1343.30000 897.60600 1535.71000 916.65100 800.66200 67.35920 14.82130

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Rwandan franc Exchange Rates