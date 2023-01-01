Gibraltar Pound (GIP)

Currency name

Gibraltar Pound

£

GIP exchange rates

 USD EUR GBP INR JPY RUB AUD ZAR
From GIP1.23950 1.13799 0.99550 103.13000 186.34000 110.32900 1.90839 22.69050
To GIP0.80678 0.87874 1.00452 0.00970 0.00537 0.00906 0.52400 0.04407

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

All Gibraltar pound Exchange Rates