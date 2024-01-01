Gibraltar Pound (GIP)
Currency name
Gibraltar Pound
Currency symbol
£
GIP exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From GIP
|1.28050
|1.17364
|1.00000
|107.30700
|187.63200
|109.27600
|1.96652
|23.41430
|To GIP
|0.78095
|0.85205
|1.00000
|0.00932
|0.00533
|0.00915
|0.50851
|0.04271
