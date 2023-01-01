Bahamian Dollar (BSD)
Currency name
Bahamian Dollar
Currency symbol
B$
BSD exchange rates
|USD
|AUD
|INR
|CAD
|NZD
|SGD
|ZAR
|GBP
|From BSD
|1.00000
|1.53976
|83.21190
|1.37395
|1.66459
|1.34545
|18.31880
|0.80321
|To BSD
|1.00000
|0.64945
|0.01202
|0.72783
|0.60075
|0.74325
|0.05459
|1.24500
