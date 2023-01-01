Bahraini dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert BHD to BTN at the real exchange rate

1000 bhd
220971 btn

1.00000 BHD = 220.97100 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:00
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bahraini dinars to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BHD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BHD to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BHD220.97100 BTN
5 BHD1104.85500 BTN
10 BHD2209.71000 BTN
20 BHD4419.42000 BTN
50 BHD11048.55000 BTN
100 BHD22097.10000 BTN
250 BHD55242.75000 BTN
500 BHD110485.50000 BTN
1000 BHD220971.00000 BTN
2000 BHD441942.00000 BTN
5000 BHD1104855.00000 BTN
10000 BHD2209710.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bahraini Dinar
1 BTN0.00453 BHD
5 BTN0.02263 BHD
10 BTN0.04525 BHD
20 BTN0.09051 BHD
50 BTN0.22627 BHD
100 BTN0.45255 BHD
250 BTN1.13137 BHD
500 BTN2.26275 BHD
1000 BTN4.52549 BHD
2000 BTN9.05098 BHD
5000 BTN22.62745 BHD
10000 BTN45.25490 BHD