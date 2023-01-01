1 Bhutanese ngultrum to Bahraini dinars

Convert BTN to BHD at the real exchange rate

1 btn
0.005 bhd

1.00000 BTN = 0.00452 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDNZDAUD
1 USD11.358419.00070.92910.7969081.342151.633721.52045
1 CAD0.73616113.98760.6839730.5866520.9880371.202681.11929
1 ZAR0.05262960.071492110.04889870.0419410.07063690.08598210.0800207
1 EUR1.07631.4620520.450510.85781.444561.758371.63646

How to convert Bhutanese ngultrums to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BTN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BTN to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Bahraini Dinar
1 BTN0.00452 BHD
5 BTN0.02261 BHD
10 BTN0.04521 BHD
20 BTN0.09043 BHD
50 BTN0.22606 BHD
100 BTN0.45213 BHD
250 BTN1.13033 BHD
500 BTN2.26065 BHD
1000 BTN4.52130 BHD
2000 BTN9.04260 BHD
5000 BTN22.60650 BHD
10000 BTN45.21300 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 BHD221.17500 BTN
5 BHD1105.87500 BTN
10 BHD2211.75000 BTN
20 BHD4423.50000 BTN
50 BHD11058.75000 BTN
100 BHD22117.50000 BTN
250 BHD55293.75000 BTN
500 BHD110587.50000 BTN
1000 BHD221175.00000 BTN
2000 BHD442350.00000 BTN
5000 BHD1105875.00000 BTN
10000 BHD2211750.00000 BTN