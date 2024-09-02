Barbadian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Barbadian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals history summary. This is the Barbadian dollar (BBD) to Guatemalan quetzals (GTQ) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BBD and GTQ historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
BBD to GTQ conversion chart
1 BBD = 3.86646 GTQ
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
Barbadian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals is currently 3.866 today, reflecting a 0.017% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.100% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Guatemalan quetzals has fluctuated between a high of 3.872 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 3.865 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -0.090% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Barbadian dollars to Guatemalan quetzals
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.