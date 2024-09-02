Barbadian dollar to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Gambian dalasis is currently 35.107 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.291% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 35.236 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 34.609 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.403% increase in value.