Barbadian dollar to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Ghanaian cedis is currently 7.813 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.247% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 7.813 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 7.794 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.131% increase in value.