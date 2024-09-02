Barbadian dollar to Guernsey pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Guernsey pounds is currently 0.381 today, reflecting a -0.057% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.480% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Guernsey pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.381 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.377 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.220% decrease in value.