Barbadian dollar to Georgian laris exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Georgian laris is currently 1.344 today, reflecting a -0.024% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.324% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Georgian laris has fluctuated between a high of 1.350 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 1.343 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.148% decrease in value.