Barbadian dollar to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Egyptian pounds is currently 24.294 today, reflecting a -0.070% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.505% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 24.418 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 24.259 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.169% decrease in value.