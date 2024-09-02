Barbadian dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 66.786 today, reflecting a -0.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.303% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 67.104 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 66.784 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.199% decrease in value.