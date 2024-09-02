Barbadian dollar to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Danish kroner is currently 3.370 today, reflecting a -0.178% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.991% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 3.377 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 3.335 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.342% increase in value.