Barbadian dollar to Djiboutian francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Djiboutian francs is currently 88.899 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.010% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Djiboutian francs has fluctuated between a high of 88.954 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 88.803 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.151% decrease in value.