Barbadian dollar to Swiss francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Swiss francs is currently 0.425 today, reflecting a -0.006% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.485% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Swiss francs has fluctuated between a high of 0.425 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.420 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.338% increase in value.