Barbadian dollar to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Canadian dollars is currently 0.675 today, reflecting a -0.022% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.104% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.675 on 26-08-2024 and a low of 0.672 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.126% decrease in value.