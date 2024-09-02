Barbadian dollar to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Belarusian rubles is currently 1.635 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.014% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 1.639 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 1.635 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.198% increase in value.