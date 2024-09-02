Barbadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 41.964 today, reflecting a 0.020% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.049% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 41.987 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 41.888 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.169% increase in value.