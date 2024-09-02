Barbadian dollar to Brunei dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Barbadian dollar to Brunei dollars history summary. This is the Barbadian dollar (BBD) to Brunei dollars (BND) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BBD and BND historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
BBD to BND conversion chart
1 BBD = 0.65333 BND
Barbadian dollar to Brunei dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Brunei dollars is currently 0.653 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.284% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.653 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.650 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.192% decrease in value.
How to convert Barbadian dollars to Brunei dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BBD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BBD to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
