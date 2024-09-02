Barbadian dollar to Bahraini dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Bahraini dinars is currently 0.188 today, reflecting a 0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.023% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Bahraini dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.188 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 0.188 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.030% decrease in value.