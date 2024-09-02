Barbadian dollar to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Bangladeshi takas is currently 59.567 today, reflecting a -0.208% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.019% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 59.875 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 59.446 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a -0.322% decrease in value.