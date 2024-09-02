Barbadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Barbadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks history summary. This is the Barbadian dollar (BBD) to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks (BAM) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BBD and BAM historical data from 02-09-2019 to 02-09-2024.
1 BBD = 0.88358 BAM
Barbadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks is currently 0.884 today, reflecting a -0.186% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 1.018% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks has fluctuated between a high of 0.885 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.874 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.344% increase in value.
