Barbadian dollar to Argentine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Argentine pesos is currently 475.601 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.563% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Argentine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 475.601 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 472.939 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-08-2024, with a 0.250% increase in value.