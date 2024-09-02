Barbadian dollar to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Armenian drams is currently 193.688 today, reflecting a -0.189% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.096% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 194.710 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 193.484 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.376% decrease in value.