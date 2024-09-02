Barbadian dollar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Barbadian dollar to Albanian leks is currently 45.092 today, reflecting a -0.037% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Barbadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.755% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Barbadian dollar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 45.152 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 44.754 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.416% increase in value.