Armenian drams to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert AMD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 amd
9.48 pen

1.00000 AMD = 0.00948 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 AMD0.00948 PEN
5 AMD0.04738 PEN
10 AMD0.09476 PEN
20 AMD0.18952 PEN
50 AMD0.47379 PEN
100 AMD0.94759 PEN
250 AMD2.36897 PEN
500 AMD4.73795 PEN
1000 AMD9.47589 PEN
2000 AMD18.95178 PEN
5000 AMD47.37945 PEN
10000 AMD94.75890 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Armenian Dram
1 PEN105.53100 AMD
5 PEN527.65500 AMD
10 PEN1055.31000 AMD
20 PEN2110.62000 AMD
50 PEN5276.55000 AMD
100 PEN10553.10000 AMD
250 PEN26382.75000 AMD
500 PEN52765.50000 AMD
1000 PEN105531.00000 AMD
2000 PEN211062.00000 AMD
5000 PEN527655.00000 AMD
10000 PEN1055310.00000 AMD