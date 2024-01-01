5 South African rand to Tongan paʻangas

5 zar
0.62 top

1.000 ZAR = 0.1242 TOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:05
1 USD10.8040.942617.6711.56225.14815.41817.076
1 GBP1.24311.171767.8891.94131.26419.16821.229
1 EUR1.0620.8541655.9671.65826.70716.37418.135
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Conversion rates South African Rand / Tongan Paʻanga
1 ZAR0.12418 TOP
5 ZAR0.62089 TOP
10 ZAR1.24178 TOP
20 ZAR2.48356 TOP
50 ZAR6.20890 TOP
100 ZAR12.41780 TOP
250 ZAR31.04450 TOP
500 ZAR62.08900 TOP
1000 ZAR124.17800 TOP
2000 ZAR248.35600 TOP
5000 ZAR620.89000 TOP
10000 ZAR1,241.78000 TOP
Conversion rates Tongan Paʻanga / South African Rand
1 TOP8.05299 ZAR
5 TOP40.26495 ZAR
10 TOP80.52990 ZAR
20 TOP161.05980 ZAR
50 TOP402.64950 ZAR
100 TOP805.29900 ZAR
250 TOP2,013.24750 ZAR
500 TOP4,026.49500 ZAR
1000 TOP8,052.99000 ZAR
2000 TOP16,105.98000 ZAR
5000 TOP40,264.95000 ZAR
10000 TOP80,529.90000 ZAR