5 South African rand to Panamanian balboas

Convert ZAR to PAB at the real exchange rate

5 zar
0.26 pab

1.000 ZAR = 0.05253 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.8050.942617.8251.56225.14815.42117.052
1 GBP1.24311.17767.6481.94131.24619.1621.187
1 EUR1.0620.8551655.9761.65826.70116.37318.105
1 XOF0.0020.0010.00210.0030.0410.0250.028

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert South African rand to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for South African rand

ZAR to USD

ZAR to GBP

ZAR to EUR

ZAR to XOF

ZAR to AUD

ZAR to ZMW

ZAR to MVR

ZAR to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates South African Rand / Panamanian Balboa
1 ZAR0.05253 PAB
5 ZAR0.26264 PAB
10 ZAR0.52528 PAB
20 ZAR1.05056 PAB
50 ZAR2.62641 PAB
100 ZAR5.25282 PAB
250 ZAR13.13205 PAB
500 ZAR26.26410 PAB
1000 ZAR52.52820 PAB
2000 ZAR105.05640 PAB
5000 ZAR262.64100 PAB
10000 ZAR525.28200 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / South African Rand
1 PAB19.03740 ZAR
5 PAB95.18700 ZAR
10 PAB190.37400 ZAR
20 PAB380.74800 ZAR
50 PAB951.87000 ZAR
100 PAB1,903.74000 ZAR
250 PAB4,759.35000 ZAR
500 PAB9,518.70000 ZAR
1000 PAB19,037.40000 ZAR
2000 PAB38,074.80000 ZAR
5000 PAB95,187.00000 ZAR
10000 PAB190,374.00000 ZAR