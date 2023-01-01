50 Tanzanian shillings to Panamanian balboas

Convert TZS to PAB at the real exchange rate

50 tzs
0.02 pab

1.00000 TZS = 0.00040 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:5 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 PAB
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.8661.051187.50411.445421.656450.963918.8848
1GBP1.1547311.2137101.0411.669021.912691.1130521.8062
1USD0.95140.823927183.251.375151.575920.9170517.9667
1INR0.0114280.009897020.01201210.01651830.018930.01101560.215816

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Panamanian Balboa
1 TZS0.00040 PAB
5 TZS0.00199 PAB
10 TZS0.00399 PAB
20 TZS0.00798 PAB
50 TZS0.01994 PAB
100 TZS0.03988 PAB
250 TZS0.09970 PAB
500 TZS0.19940 PAB
1000 TZS0.39880 PAB
2000 TZS0.79761 PAB
5000 TZS1.99402 PAB
10000 TZS3.98804 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Tanzanian Shilling
1 PAB2507.50000 TZS
5 PAB12537.50000 TZS
10 PAB25075.00000 TZS
20 PAB50150.00000 TZS
50 PAB125375.00000 TZS
100 PAB250750.00000 TZS
250 PAB626875.00000 TZS
500 PAB1253750.00000 TZS
1000 PAB2507500.00000 TZS
2000 PAB5015000.00000 TZS
5000 PAB12537500.00000 TZS
10000 PAB25075000.00000 TZS