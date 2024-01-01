1 Saint Helena pound to Chinese yuan rmb
Convert SHP to CNY at the real exchange rate
SHP to CNY conversion chart
1 SHP = 9.15418 CNY
0
|1 SHP to CNY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|9.2882
|9.4422
|Low
|9.1224
|9.1224
|Average
|9.2171
|9.2864
|Change
|-0.99%
|-2.72%
|View full history
1 SHP to CNY stats
The performance of SHP to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.2882 and a 30 day low of 9.1224. This means the 30 day average was 9.2171. The change for SHP to CNY was -0.99.
The performance of SHP to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.4422 and a 90 day low of 9.1224. This means the 90 day average was 9.2864. The change for SHP to CNY was -2.72.
|Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Chinese Yuan RMB
|1 SHP
|9.15418 CNY
|5 SHP
|45.77090 CNY
|10 SHP
|91.54180 CNY
|20 SHP
|183.08360 CNY
|50 SHP
|457.70900 CNY
|100 SHP
|915.41800 CNY
|250 SHP
|2,288.54500 CNY
|500 SHP
|4,577.09000 CNY
|1000 SHP
|9,154.18000 CNY
|2000 SHP
|18,308.36000 CNY
|5000 SHP
|45,770.90000 CNY
|10000 SHP
|91,541.80000 CNY