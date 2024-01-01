Saudi riyals to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert SAR to UYU at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = $U11.35 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:59
SAR to UYU conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UYU
1 SAR to UYULast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.435111.4351
Low10.934810.7251
Average11.180611.0335
Change2.70%5.82%
1 SAR to UYU stats

The performance of SAR to UYU in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.4351 and a 30 day low of 10.9348. This means the 30 day average was 11.1806. The change for SAR to UYU was 2.70.

The performance of SAR to UYU in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.4351 and a 90 day low of 10.7251. This means the 90 day average was 11.0335. The change for SAR to UYU was 5.82.

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD184.431277.851.3970.94858.941.5350.79
1 INR0.01213.2910.0170.0110.6980.0180.009
1 PKR0.0040.30410.0050.0030.2120.0060.003
1 CAD0.71660.457198.95510.67942.2041.0990.566

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Uruguayan Peso
1 SAR11.35200 UYU
5 SAR56.76000 UYU
10 SAR113.52000 UYU
20 SAR227.04000 UYU
50 SAR567.60000 UYU
100 SAR1,135.20000 UYU
250 SAR2,838.00000 UYU
500 SAR5,676.00000 UYU
1000 SAR11,352.00000 UYU
2000 SAR22,704.00000 UYU
5000 SAR56,760.00000 UYU
10000 SAR113,520.00000 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 UYU0.08809 SAR
5 UYU0.44045 SAR
10 UYU0.88090 SAR
20 UYU1.76181 SAR
50 UYU4.40452 SAR
100 UYU8.80904 SAR
250 UYU22.02260 SAR
500 UYU44.04520 SAR
1000 UYU88.09040 SAR
2000 UYU176.18080 SAR
5000 UYU440.45200 SAR
10000 UYU880.90400 SAR