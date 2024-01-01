Saudi riyals to Panamanian balboas today

Convert SAR to PAB at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = B/.0.2664 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:53
SAR to PAB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PAB
1 SAR to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26640.2666
Low0.26610.2661
Average0.26630.2664
Change0.03%-0.06%
1 SAR to PAB stats

The performance of SAR to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2664 and a 30 day low of 0.2661. This means the 30 day average was 0.2663. The change for SAR to PAB was 0.03.

The performance of SAR to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2666 and a 90 day low of 0.2661. This means the 90 day average was 0.2664. The change for SAR to PAB was -0.06.

How to convert Saudi riyals to Panamanian balboas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PAB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to PAB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Panamanian Balboa
1 SAR0.26636 PAB
5 SAR1.33179 PAB
10 SAR2.66358 PAB
20 SAR5.32716 PAB
50 SAR13.31790 PAB
100 SAR26.63580 PAB
250 SAR66.58950 PAB
500 SAR133.17900 PAB
1000 SAR266.35800 PAB
2000 SAR532.71600 PAB
5000 SAR1,331.79000 PAB
10000 SAR2,663.58000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Saudi Riyal
1 PAB3.75435 SAR
5 PAB18.77175 SAR
10 PAB37.54350 SAR
20 PAB75.08700 SAR
50 PAB187.71750 SAR
100 PAB375.43500 SAR
250 PAB938.58750 SAR
500 PAB1,877.17500 SAR
1000 PAB3,754.35000 SAR
2000 PAB7,508.70000 SAR
5000 PAB18,771.75000 SAR
10000 PAB37,543.50000 SAR