1 thousand Qatari rials to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert QAR to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 qar
10,444.60 uah

1.00000 QAR = 10.44460 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:31
Wise

Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 QAR10.44460 UAH
5 QAR52.22300 UAH
10 QAR104.44600 UAH
20 QAR208.89200 UAH
50 QAR522.23000 UAH
100 QAR1044.46000 UAH
250 QAR2611.15000 UAH
500 QAR5222.30000 UAH
1000 QAR10444.60000 UAH
2000 QAR20889.20000 UAH
5000 QAR52223.00000 UAH
10000 QAR104446.00000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Qatari Rial
1 UAH0.09574 QAR
5 UAH0.47872 QAR
10 UAH0.95744 QAR
20 UAH1.91487 QAR
50 UAH4.78718 QAR
100 UAH9.57436 QAR
250 UAH23.93590 QAR
500 UAH47.87180 QAR
1000 UAH95.74360 QAR
2000 UAH191.48720 QAR
5000 UAH478.71800 QAR
10000 UAH957.43600 QAR