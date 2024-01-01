2000 Qatari rials to Polish zloty

Convert QAR to PLN at the real exchange rate

2,000 qar
2,205.90 pln

1.00000 QAR = 1.10295 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.0251.35105278.970.794660.928751525.861.53292
1 INR0.012044610.01627283.360070.009571330.011186618.37830.0184633
1 CAD0.74016561.45221206.4840.5881790.6874391129.391.13461
1 PKR0.003584610.2976130.0048429910.002848550.003329265.469620.00549493

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Polish zloty

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PLN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to PLN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Polish Zloty
1 QAR1.10295 PLN
5 QAR5.51475 PLN
10 QAR11.02950 PLN
20 QAR22.05900 PLN
50 QAR55.14750 PLN
100 QAR110.29500 PLN
250 QAR275.73750 PLN
500 QAR551.47500 PLN
1000 QAR1102.95000 PLN
2000 QAR2205.90000 PLN
5000 QAR5514.75000 PLN
10000 QAR11029.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Qatari Rial
1 PLN0.90666 QAR
5 PLN4.53329 QAR
10 PLN9.06659 QAR
20 PLN18.13318 QAR
50 PLN45.33295 QAR
100 PLN90.66590 QAR
250 PLN226.66475 QAR
500 PLN453.32950 QAR
1000 PLN906.65900 QAR
2000 PLN1813.31800 QAR
5000 PLN4533.29500 QAR
10000 PLN9066.59000 QAR